Man arrested in burglary of residence under fumigation

A man was arrested on Friday in connection with a residential burglary.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:28 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 5800 block of Chester W. Nimitz Street, regarding a burglary in progress. The residence was covered by a fumigation tent.

An inspection revealed that a portion of the tent had been removed and forced entry had been made into the residence, the department said. After approximately 45 minutes, officers were able to get the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Julian Vasquez, to exit the residence and he was taken into custody without further incident.

After being medically cleared from exposure to poisonous chemicals, Vasquez was arrested for burglary and booked into the Kern County jail.