BORON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder in a shooting that seriously injured another man.

Benjamin Yesk, 30, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at about 11:23 a.m. outside a residence four miles north of the Borax Mine, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 861-3110.