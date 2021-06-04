Man arrested in Bakersfield after allegedly grabbing, threatening women at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a sexual assault suspect who allegedly threatened two woman Wednesday night.

BPD said officers responded at around 11:30 PM and spoke to a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her, grabbed her hair and tried to drag her. BPD says while investigating, another woman spoke to officers, who said the same man also pointed a gun at her and tried to sexually assault her.

Both women were able to escape and identified the suspect. On Thursday afternoon, BPD says detectives arrested a suspect at his home on several charges, including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, attempted sexual assault and other charges related to being a felon with a firearm.

The release does not name a suspect or specify where the alleged assaults happened. However, Sheriff’s records and BPD’s arrest log show that 33-year-old Michael Carter was taken into custody on the 3600 block of O street on those charges. 17 News has reached out to BPD to confirm details of Carter’s arrest.

He is due in court Monday afternoon to be arraigned. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.