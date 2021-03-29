Man arrested in assault with a deadly weapon case

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in Bodfish on Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:39 p.m., deputies were sent to Salaine Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim, who said a man had fired a weapon but that he was uninjured.

Deputies arrested the suspect, identified as 76-year-old Edward Baumgartner, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.