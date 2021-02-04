Man arrested in assault of elderly Tehachapi woman

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in Tehachapi.

The assault happened Tuesday evening on San Gabriel Drive near Golden Hills Boulevard, according to sheriff’s officials. The victim, described as an elderly woman, told deputies the suspect hit her in the face with an object then stole her vehicle, cellphone and ATM card.

The woman’s car and the man were found in Mojave, and he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and false imprisonment, officials said.