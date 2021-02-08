Man arrested in assault, attempted murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with an attempted murder case.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:43 a.m., deputies were sent to the 400 block of S. H Street after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident in the area. The deputies learned that a person had been assaulted.

The department said the suspect, who has not been identified, was located in Merced and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.