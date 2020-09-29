Man arrested in alleged road rage shooting in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on assault and gun charges Monday after allegedly firing at another motorist in an apparent road rage incident as they drove west on Highway 58.

The victim told deputies he was driving on Highway 58 near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road when another driver pointed a handgun at him and fired once, hitting his vehicle. The shooter’s vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima. A woman passenger was inside, and after the shooting the car continued west on Highway 58, the victim said.

Deputies searched the area and found the Optima at a Chevron station on General Beale Road near Highway 58. They detained the driver and passenger, sheriff’s officials said, and found a juvenile was also in the car.

The victim positively identified the driver, Eddy Jerrelle Perez, 39, as the shooter, officials said. Deputies found Perez in possession of a loaded handgun with its serial number removed.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and felony child endangerment, deputies said. The woman was released at the scene with her child.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.