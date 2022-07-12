BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with Monday’s alleged assault with a hammer in Mojave, according to sheriff’s officials.

Christopher Thomas Soto was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and is due in court Thursday, inmate records show. He also has a pending case with charges of felony vandalism and burglary.

According to a sheriff’s release, deputies were dispatched at about 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Inyo Street and contacted the victim. No other details of the assault were released.

Court records show Soto pleaded no contest last year to assault with a gun and, earlier this year, to violating a domestic violence restraining order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.