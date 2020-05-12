Man arrested in alleged DUI crash early Sunday

Crime Watch
BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after police said he was driving while impaired when he collided with another vehicle.

Richard Mangan was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, police said. No injuries were reported in the 1:28 a.m. crash near the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road.

A banner that ran during the 5 p.m. newscast on May 11 contained inaccurate information regarding the severity of the crash.

