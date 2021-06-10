Man arrested in 2018 Rosamond killing pleads no contest to accessory charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a murder charge in the 2018 slaying of a man in Rosamond has pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the crime.

Esteban Briseno, 29, pleaded no contest to the felony Wednesday and a sentencing hearing has been set for June 30, according to court records.

Briseno is one of two people authorities say were connected to the death of Kyle Ramirez, 31, at a Rosamond home. Ramirez suffered stab wounds to the chest, face and head, and a belt had been wrapped around his throat.

Jaime Briseno Perez was found hiding in a closet in the same room where officers found Ramirez’s body April 13, 2018, according to court documents. Perez had a folding knife on him and his DNA was found on multiple items of evidence at the crime scene, including belts used to bind Ramirez.

Authorities arrested Briseno in August the following year at a Greyhound bus station in Barstow. He denied involvement in the killing and said Perez told him Ramirez was still breathing when he left him tied up at a house in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.

In 2019, Perez was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 26 years to life in prison. The 35-year-old is housed at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Fresno County, according to inmate records.