Man arrested in 2015 killing allegedly shot longtime friend over affair, reports say

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested this summer on a charge of murder stemming from a shooting four years ago is believed to have killed a longtime friend over an affair, according to court documents.

Porfirio Magana Garcia, 46, is accused of shooting to death Jose Chavez-Ochoa near the post office in Lost Hills on June 14, 2015.

Sheriff’s investigators say in the documents Garcia had learned his wife and Chavez-Ochoa were carrying on an affair.

The body of Chavez-Ochoa was found in his pickup parked by the post office. He’d been shot multiple times at close range, according to the documents.

A nearby resident contacted investigators within 24 hours of the shooting to report finding a handgun underneath his vehicle. Investigators took the gun and submitted it for DNA testing, and it returned a hit to Garcia, according to the documents.

Additionally, the bullets and spent shell casings taken from the pickup and Chavez-Ochoa’s body were confirmed to have been fired from that gun, the documents say.

On Aug. 16, authorities located and arrested Garcia in Los Angeles County. He’s held on $1,025,000 bail and is next due in court Sept. 9.