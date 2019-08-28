Man arrested in 2015 killing allegedly shot longtime friend over affair, reports say

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
Gun and Crime scene tape

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested this summer on a charge of murder stemming from a shooting four years ago is believed to have killed a longtime friend over an affair, according to court documents.

Porfirio Magana Garcia, 46, is accused of shooting to death Jose Chavez-Ochoa near the post office in Lost Hills on June 14, 2015.

Sheriff’s investigators say in the documents Garcia had learned his wife and Chavez-Ochoa were carrying on an affair.

The body of Chavez-Ochoa was found in his pickup parked by the post office. He’d been shot multiple times at close range, according to the documents.

A nearby resident contacted investigators within 24 hours of the shooting to report finding a handgun underneath his vehicle. Investigators took the gun and submitted it for DNA testing, and it returned a hit to Garcia, according to the documents.

Additionally, the bullets and spent shell casings taken from the pickup and Chavez-Ochoa’s body were confirmed to have been fired from that gun, the documents say.

On Aug. 16, authorities located and arrested Garcia in Los Angeles County. He’s held on $1,025,000 bail and is next due in court Sept. 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News