Man arrested in 2007 child sexual assault makes first court appearance

Crime Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2007 appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

Paul Strategos, 44, appeared with defense attorney Mark Anthony Raimondo, who was granted a request to postpone his client’s arraignment for one week.

Strategos is charged with four felonies in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old. Police arrested him Wednesday in Tehachapi.

Police obtained a DNA sample from Strategos following a 2020 arrest on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition. The sample matched evidence collected at the scene of the sexual assault, police said.

Strategos is next due in court May 27.

