Man arrested in 1995 Bakersfield homicide threatened to kill victim shortly before running him over, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During a party nearly 25 years ago, Armando Lujan fought with another man on three separate occasions.

After the last fight, Lujan was heard by a witness telling the other man he was going to “pay him back,” according to court documents. Lujan threatened to kill the other man, the witness said.

The other man, Ramon Gardea, left the birthday party on South Milham Drive and was walking east on East Brundage Lane when a pickup came speeding in his direction. The truck hit him and took off.

A witness told police Lujan drove the pickup that struck Gardea and left him mortally wounded. The witness — Lujan’s girlfriend — said she was in the truck and covered her ears upon hearing the “thump” of the truck hitting Gardea, the newly released documents say.

Gardea suffered major injuries to the back of his head, his face and his neck, according to the documents.

Lujan switched vehicles and is believed to have traveled to Los Angeles, according to the documents. Then he disappeared.

The reports say Lujan had recently been released from jail in Los Angeles County before Gardea’s death the evening of Nov. 25, 1995.

He remained at large until March of this year when the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lujan as he attempted to re-enter the country in Nogales, Ariz. He was extradited to Kern County where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for June 5.