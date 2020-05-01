Man arrested for vehicle theft, illegal firearm possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday for vehicle theft and illegal firearm possession.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:21 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Bank Street. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Briant Williams, was taken into custody without incident.

The department said a search of the vehicle revealed a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition. As Williams is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.