BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged unprovoked stabbing of another man Wednesday afternoon on Rio Mirada Drive, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officials identified the suspect as Dupree Jackson, 36, of Bakersfield.

According to police, Jackson approached a man on Rio Mirada Drive and stabbed him multiple times “without provocation.” A bystander followed Jackson, pointed him out to police and Jackson was arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as stable, according to police.

Jackson was booked into the Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and violation of post release supervision, according to inmate records. Jackson is being held without bail and is due in court Friday.