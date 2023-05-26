BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly offering drugs to meet up and have sex with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl he met online.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Donald Allmon, 58, on May 23 after he convinced someone he believed was a 15 year old girl to leave school and meet him to use drugs and have sex.

Police said they began investigating after Allmon allegedly contacted an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl. Allmon continued communications for several weeks, according to police.

Officials said Allmon was arrested in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Street after he tried to get away from police on his bike.

Allmon was booked into jail for multiple felonies including contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense and providing a minor with marijuana. He also booked on drug possession charges, according to inmate records.

Allmon was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday. He is due back in court on June 7.