BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.

KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession of a rifle.

The suspect and another person fled from deputies, but they were quickly located in the area. Deputies identified the suspect as Diego Ortiz, 32, of Bakersfield. The additional person that ran from authorities was identified as Julio Garcia, 28, of Bakersfield.

During their investigation, deputies learned Ortiz fired several rounds from his rifle into an unoccupied neighbor’s vehicle. Deputies secured a search warrant for their investigation and found multiple rifles they believe belong to Garia inside the residence.

Deputies booked Ortiz into the Central Receiving Facility for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and delaying a peace officer. They also booked Garcia into the Central Receiving Facility for conspiracy to commit a crime, delaying a peace officer, illegal possession of assault weapons, and possession of high-capacity magazines.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.