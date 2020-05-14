Man arrested for stealing motorcycle, evading deputies

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for stealing a motorcycle and evading deputies.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 6:45 p.m., a deputy was patrolling the Oildale area when he saw a man riding a motorcycle through traffic without a helmet on at Airport Drive and Roberts Lane.

The deputy attempted to stop the rider, identified as 33-year-old Phillip Perry, but Perry refused to stop, according to the department. Due to Perry’s unsafe driving, the deputy did not continue to pursue him.

The KCSO Air Unit was in the area and began following Perry. Perry began driving the wrong direction down Fruitvale Avenue while attempting to avoid the helicopter and deputies, according to KCSO.

Perry eventually fled on foot from the motorcycle in the area of Coffee Road and Riverlakes Drive. The Air Unit directed ground units to Perry’s location and he was arrested.

The motorcycle was found to be reported stolen, the department said.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer, being a felon in possession of pepper spray, theft during a state of emergency, and two no-bail warrants for possession of stolen property and violation of probation.