Man arrested for stealing motorcycle, evading deputies in Oildale, the second such case there in two days

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Just one day after deputies arrested a man for driving a stolen motorcycle and resisting arrest, deputies had a similar incident yesterday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:20 p.m., a deputy located a person driving a stolen motorcycle in the area of Oildale Dr. and Washington Ave. The deputy attempted to stop the driver, who failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit.

The department said the KCSO Air Unit joined the pursuit as the suspect began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of N. Chester Avenue. Deputies discontinued the pursuit due to the suspect’s dangerous actions and the Sheriff’s Office helicopter continued following the motorcycle.

KCSO said the driver abandoned the motorcycle in the 400 block of Francis St and fled on foot. He then fled into a nearby garage and deputies were directed to that location by the helicopter crew.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Gadbury, refused to exit the garage and tried to hide from deputies, the department said. A K9 was used to apprehend him.

Gadbury was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading an officer, resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of pepper spray and a no-bail felony warrant.

The motorcycle was stolen out of Paso Robles, KCSO said.

