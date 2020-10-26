Man arrested for shooting on Planz Road, other charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting in south Bakersfield earlier this month. BPD arrested Eric Prindle, 50, on Oct. 24 for aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal threats, two previous felony arrest warrants (not related to the shooting), and various weapon violations.

Prindle was the suspect in a shooting on Planz Road, near South H Street that happened on Oct. 10 at around 12:20 a.m., according to BPD. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Bakersfield Police located Prindle on South H Street, near White Lane, on Oct. 24 at around 11:50 p.m. He attempted to run away from police and was taken into custody. A loaded handgun was found hidden in Prindle’s pocket.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.