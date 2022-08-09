LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, a man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after shooting at another person following an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Kern Valley response area responded to the call around 7 p.m. to Erskine Creek Road near Vose Lane and Cox Road, according to KCSO. Deputies later learned the caller, Lake Isabella-resident Russell Forrest, 73, shot at another person over an argument.

The victim was not injured.

Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), felony illegal discharge of a firearm, and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.