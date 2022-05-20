BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Oildale.

Deputies responded to a call at the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on Friday just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a dead woman with trauma to her upper body.

Deputies declared her death suspicious and called the homicide unit out to investigate. Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and interviewed the woman’s roommate, 23-year-old Cody Joyave.

Following their interview, deputies arrested Joyave for the murder of his roommate. He was arrested and booked into CRF for homicide.

Joyave will appear in court on Tuesday.