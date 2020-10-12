Man arrested for possessing unregistered handgun after shots fired at Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday for possessing an unregistered firearm after shots were fired at Yokuts Park.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:49 p.m., officers were sent to the park, located at 4200 Empire Drive, after receiving a report of a shooting there. When they arrived, the officers found around 30 bullet casings but no victims of gunfire.

During a follow-up investigation, officers went to the area of Butte and Tulare streets. The department said when the officers arrived, two firearms were discarded when the officers approached a large group of people.

One person in the group, 20-year-old Jaylen Woods, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing an unregistered handgun and gang participation. No other arrests have been announced.

The investigation into the Yokuts Park incident is still ongoing, according to BPD. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.

BPD made two additional firearms-related arrests on Friday following a vehicle pursuit. The department said at around 7:22 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bank Street near L Street. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

During the pursuit, the department said a loaded firearm was discarded from the vehicle. The

driver eventually stopped, at which point 36-year-old Dontae Williams and 31-year-old Christopher Beasley were arrested on suspicion of evading police, being felons in possession of a firearm, gang participation and for other firearms-related offenses.