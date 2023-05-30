BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after Bakersfield Police executed a search warrant at a home in northwest Bakersfield and found him in possession of child pornography.

BPD officers served the search warrant regarding an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation at a residence in the 6100 block of Prescott Forest Court at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

During the investigation of the northwest residence, officials identified and arrested Austin Brodsly, 19, of Bakersfield for distributing child pornography. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail, the department said in a news release.

Brodsly is being held on no bail and is scheduled to appear in court June 28, according to the Kern County in-custody inmate page.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.