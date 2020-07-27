Man arrested for murder following discovery of body at Mojave home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for murder after another man was found dead Saturday from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Mojave.
Officials said deputies arrested Michael Shinsky, 34, for his alleged role in the death of another man found at a home in the 10000 block of 15th Street.
Deputies were called Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. for a suspicious circumstances investigation at the Mojave home. Officials say deputies found a man’s body with gunshot wounds inside the home and detained Shinsky for questioning.
Shinsky was later arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on a count of first degree murder, according to a Kern County inmate database. He is due in court on that charge on July 28.