Man arrested for murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend to ingest pills, inducing miscarriage, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say they have arrested a man for murder after he is alleged to have forced a pregnant woman to ingest pills at gunpoint to force a miscarriage.

Police said they arrested and booked 23-year-old Jagmeet Sandhu for murder, domestic assault and false imprisonment near 17th Street and Truxtun Avenue on Dec. 11.

Police said they were called for a suspicious circumstances call at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the caller claimed a pregnant family member was forced by her boyfriend to ingest unknown pills to induce a miscarriage.

Investigators arrived at a local hospital found the victim, and corroborated details about the call to police, a statement from the department said.

Police identified Sandhu as a suspect. Bakersfield police said they conducted searches at “locations associated with Sandhu” and found evidence in connection to the alleged crime.

Sandhu is currently being held without bail at the Central Receiving Facility and is due in court on Dec. 13 according to a Kern County inmate database.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111, Det. Robles at 661-326-3953 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.