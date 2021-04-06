Man arrested for March shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man for a shooting in March that left the victim critically wounded.

According to BPD, the victim was shot March 20 on Columbus Street, near University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield. He was critically wounded, but survived. On Friday, April 2, the department arrested 39-year-old Alejandro Oseguera near the same area. He was booked into Kern County jail for attempted murder.

The department encourages anyone with more information about the case to call them at (661) 327-7111.