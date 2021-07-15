Man arrested for leading police on a pursuit, firearm charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in southeast Bakersfield on Thursday after leading police on a pursuit and trying to dispose of a firearm, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD says officers attempted to pull over 39-year-old Lazaroy Miller in the area of South H street and Planz Road. Miller didn’t stop and led deputies on a pursuit. During the pursuit, police say Miller got rid of a gun that BPD recovered. Eventually Miller stopped and police took him into custody.

Miller was arrested for possession of a firearm, evading police and gang-related charges.