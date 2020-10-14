Man arrested for illegally possessing firearm, drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm and several drugs.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:09 p.m., officers attempted to contact 32-year-old James Shiu on Wible Road near Belle Terrace for a probation check. BPD said Shiu fled from the officers and discarded a loaded and unregistered firearm.

The department said Shiu was quickly detained and found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for sale, evading police and for other offenses.