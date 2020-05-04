Man arrested for illegal assault weapon possession, evading deputies

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday for illegal possession of an assault weapon and evading a peace officer.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:13 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying expired vehicle registration. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for a time before stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Pond Road and Highway 43.

The department said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Jorge Bailon, was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, KCSO said deputies found a loaded short-barreled rifle and a high-capacity magazine. Bailon was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer along with possession of an assault weapon and a high-capacity magazine.