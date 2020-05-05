Man arrested for identity theft in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for identity theft on Monday in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:40 p.m., deputies served a search warrant in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Wasco after getting a report about an identity theft.

During the investigation, the department said deputies determined that 30-year-old Alejandro Ruiz was the suspect in this case.

During the service of the search warrant, Ruiz was located inside the residence along with 27-year-old Brianda Uriarte, who had two unrelated outstanding arrest warrants. She was cited and released at the scene, KCSO said.

Ruiz was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of identity theft and two unrelated outstanding warrants for grand theft and looting.