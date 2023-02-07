BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and knife in East Bakersfield, according to a release from Bakersfield Police.

Officers responded to a call of a man yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill patrons while brandishing weapons in the Foods Co. parking lot located at 2505 Haley St.

The man then ran from officers who responded to the scene, according to officials.

Police later found and identified Adrian Aceves, 34, of Bakersfield in an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Haley Street, according to the release.

Aceves was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple counts of criminal threats, brandishing weapons, hate crime charges and violating his AB-109 non-violent Post Release Community Supervision, BPD said.

Both weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.