Man arrested for drug, illegal firearm possession

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday for illegal possession of drugs and a sawed-off shotgun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:35 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Lake Isabella Boulevard and Elizabeth Norris Road. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Dustin Green was found to be on active Post Release Community Supervision.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located narcotics paraphernalia, methamphetamine and several rounds of ammunition. Deputies arrested Green and conducted an additional search of his Lake Isabella residence, where they located more ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun.

Green was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of various weapons- and narcotics-related offenses.