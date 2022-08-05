BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon following an alleged assault of his former girlfriend.

Kern County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Roberts Lane near Airport Drive in Oildale for a report of a disturbance. According to KCSO, deputies learned a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies identified the man as Gregory McKay, 59. Officials said the woman’s son was able to stop the attack before deputies arrived, but McKay refused to surrender to deputies. Deputies got a warrant for McKay’s arrest and entered the home. McKay was then taken into custody.

McKay was arrested and booked into jail Friday afternoon for attempted murder, making threats, and corporal injury to a spouse according to inmate records.

McKay is being held on $500,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday.