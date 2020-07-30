Man arrested for carjacking, kidnapping after taking off during test drive with Bakersfield Hyundai employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for carjacking and kidnapping after allegedly taking off during a test drive with a Bakersfield Hyundai employee, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The man arrested was identified as 25-year-old Juan Medina.

Bakersfield police were called to the 12800 lock of Eversham Drive just before 10:30 a.m. and learned that a female Bakersfield Hyundai employee was with Medina in a vehicle during a test drive when Medina began to drive erratically.

According to police, Medina drove erratically, over curbs and when the employee asked to end the test drive, Medina sped up to about 100 mph, going through red lights on White Lane. The employee was unable to exit the vehicle.

Police said, the employee eventually managed to get out of the vehicle when Medina slowed down but is alleged to have tried to pull her back into the car. Several good Samaritans helped keep the woman out of the car, and Medina fled.

Medina was eventually tracked down to an area near Avenal on Interstate 5 by CHP officers and was taken into custody.

Medina was arrested for carjacking and kidnapping-related charges, officials said. He was taken back to Bakersfield for further questioning by police.

The employee suffered minor injuries, but refused further treatment, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.