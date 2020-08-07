Man arrested for burglary, elder abuse in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and assaulting an 82-year-old man in northeast Bakersfield on Monday. BPD arrested 30-year-old Jeremiah Aguilar for elder abuse, assault with great bodily injury and burglary.

Police say they were called out to a home on Panorama Drive a few blocks away from Bakersfield College at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 where they found the elderly man with injuries. He told BPD officers a man broke into his home and assaulted him. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, according to BPD. Aguilar was located and arrested in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.