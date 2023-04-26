BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly smashing out the windows of two businesses in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police confirmed officers arrested Michael Strickland, 22, Wednesday for allegedly breaking into House of Taula and G-Best Security Group — both located downtown.

Chris Ludwig, owner of House of Talula, told 17 News she had at least two windows shattered recently and that merchandise and personal items were stolen, leaving her stylish boutique now covered with a plywood wall.

Strickland, who according to police is homeless, was allegedly in possession of burglary tools, drugs, and an unlicensed handgun.

Strickland is currently facing several charges, including felony vandalism.