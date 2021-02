BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple vandalisms in the downtown area.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it arrested 38-year-old Visalia resident Marc Vandueren, who is suspected to have broke numerous business windows in the downtown area, with damage estimated at more than $7,000.

Vandueren was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of vandalism and for an unrelated felony arrest warrant.