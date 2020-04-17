Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with multiple stabbings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with recent stabbings, including one on Tuesday that left a woman in critical condition.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 9:13 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrested 23-year-old Anthony Lee Lewis Jr. in the area of 19th Street and R Street. Units conducting surveillance in the area saw Lewis on foot in the area and immediately apprehended him, as it appeared he was following a female walking alone on the street, the department said.

Lewis was wearing the same clothing the suspect was observed in on Tuesday, according to BPD. He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

The department said the investigation linked Lewis to previously reported stabbings in town. The first occurred on March 14 in the 500 block of 21st Street. BPD said the victim in that incident was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries.

On April 2, officers investigated a stabbing that occurred in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, with a female victim that was stabbed multiple times. The suspect description in all three incidents is similar, as is the manner in which the victims were assaulted.

All three victims were determined to be homeless females who frequent the area, BPD said.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony.