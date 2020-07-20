Man arrested for attempted murder following early morning Arlington Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old gang member was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a vehicle with two people inside Sunday morning in Northeast Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO says the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Arlington Street. Deputies say Andrew Torrez, 22, shot at the vehicle that was driving away from the scene. Shortly after, two people arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the two people knew Torrez and were allegedly assaulted by him. According to the sheriff’s office, the two people escaped the home on Arlington Street, got in the vehicle and fled as Torrez fired at the vehicle with a rifle.

One of the victims was grazed by a bullet, and another was pistol whipped. They were listed as stable.

Deputies say they served a search warrant and found multiple firearms, high capacity magazines, and more than a pound of heroin at the Arlington Street home.

Torrez was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and drug charges. He is due in court Tuesday according to a Kern County inmate database.