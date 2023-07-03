BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department for allegedly attempting a burglary of Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Town Kern.

According to BPD, officers arrested 28-year-old man Cesar Ramos for attempted burglary on June 30 after the suspect broke multiple restaurant windows.

When the suspect allegedly smashed a window, officers were around the corner and on scene within three minutes, BPD said.

The suspect did not take anything from the restaurant, according to BPD.

The arrest comes after the restaurant boarded up its windows Saturday morning following an apparent break-in. Luigi’s notified followers of the broken windows via Instagram.

“We have about 25 windows broken out a year and it just continues to be a constant thing and we’re just asking for more police presence, maybe bicycle police something in the area where we always feel safe,” Lis Clarke, General Manager of Luigi’s, told KGET on Saturday.