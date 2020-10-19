Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday night for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Bakersfield Police Department said just before 11 p.m., officers were sent to Wheat Grass Avenue near Ridgeview High School after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. The man was arrested for allegedly threatening two people with a gun.

No injuries were reported, according to the department. It is unclear at this time whether officers found evidence of shots being fired in the area.

