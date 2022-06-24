BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after deputies said he stabbed his father in Taft then fled to Texas.

Billy Jack Wayne was arrested Thursday in Carson County, Texas for crimes committed in that state and a warrant from Kern County, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s being held in Texas pending extradition to Kern.

Deputies dispatched the night of June 18 to the 500 block of Wilson Avenue found a man suffering stab wounds, officials said. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Wayne was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest for attempted murder and carjacking, according to a sheriff’s news release.