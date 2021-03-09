Man arrested for allegedly breaking windows at city fire station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested last weekend for vandalizing a city fire station.

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Sunday at around 6:05 p.m., officers were sent to Fire Station No. 8 at 2213 University Ave. after receiving reports of vandalism. When officers arrived, they found that several windows were broken with rocks, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

The department said 26-year-old Peter Kennedy was restrained by firefighters as he attempted to flee after causing the damage. Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism.