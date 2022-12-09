BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a person brandishing a rifle at a juvenile. Deputies identified a suspect and tracked him to an apartment complex on Niles Street, but he refused to come out, KCSO said.

According to officials, deputies negotiated with the man to exit and did about an hour later. The unidentified man was arrested for brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, making terrorist threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

No rifle was found during a search of the man’s home, but a spokesperson said deputies located a handgun, other non-lethal weapons and ammunition.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.