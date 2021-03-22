Man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal vehicle in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early this morning on suspicion of attempting to steal a vehicle in Oildale.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:05 a.m., deputies were sent to a business in the area of Roberts Lane and North Chester Avenue after receiving reports of a burglary. When they arrived, the department said deputies found a man attempting to steal a parked vehicle.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing/delaying a peace officer and possessing burglary tools.