BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman and burglary after entering her home without permission.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Fermin Maciel of Bakersfield after responding to a report of sexual assault in the 100 block of 8th Street on Monday, July 31, at about 3:52 a.m. Maciel initially fled into the residence but was taken into custody after officers pursued him, according to BPD.

BPD says Maciel is associated with the son of the elderly female victim and is alleged to have committed a sexual assault on June 29 at the residence. Maciel returned to the residence on July 31 and entered without permission, officers said.

Maciel was arrested for charges associated with burglary and resisting arrest, according to BPD.

The initial incident from June 29 is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.