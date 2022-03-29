BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Bakersfield resident suspected in several instances of sexual assault and battery that happened near a high school in the area of Panorama Drive.

Joe Cisneros, 32, was arrested on six counts of alleged sexual assault on multiple occasions in January and February near Golden Valley High School, according to BPD.

One instance involved two teen girls. In late January, officers were dispatched to two different reports of a teenage girl being grabbed and sexually battered near the high school, according to BPD. Both teens were able to run away and make it home to tell their parents.

Detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Cisneros. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail. He is due in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.