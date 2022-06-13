BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer following his involvement in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., BPD responded to a gas station in the 2300 block of Panama Lane following reports of a person brandishing a gun. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and his car.

Officers later located the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Robert John Vaughn, 48, of Lake Isabella, led officers on a short pursuit.

Vaughn abandoned his car in the 6800 block of Lowry Street and fled on foot. As he ran away, he fired his gun at officers.

One officer returned fire, but Vaughn was not injured. He was taken into custody in the 6800 block of Betty Street and later transported to a hospital for a pain complaint. He has since been discharged.

No officers were injured in the exchange, and they recovered Vaughn’s gun.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the department conducts its investigation. They were equipped with a body camera, and the footage will be released to the public later in the investigation.

Vaughn will also be booked on Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, an outstanding warrant for violation of Post Release Community Supervision terms, and other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.