BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning with police in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home on Boca Del Rio Drive near Brogan Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. A man reportedly arrived at the home violating a court order, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, officers called for the man — identified as 31-year-old Phillip Forte — to exit the home, but he refused. More officers arrived calling for Forte to surrender.

Forte eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, Bakersfield police said.

Forte was booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple charges including burglary, vandalism and disobeying a court order, according to county jail records. He is due in court on Aug. 2.